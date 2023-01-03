scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Urvashi Rautela’s mother prays for Rishabh Pant’s recovery after car accident: ‘The rumours on social media…’

Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera Rautela asked her followers on Instagram to pray for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery.

urvashi rautela rishabh pantMeera Rautel prayed for Rishabh Pant's recovery after car accident. (Photo: meera_rautela/Instagram)
Actor Urvashi Rautela had discreetly posted about ‘praying‘ after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday and suffered injuries. Recently, her mother, Meera Rautela also wished for Pant’s speedy recovery and asked her followers to pray for him.

Meera posted a picture of Rishabh on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote, “Social media की अफ़वाह एक तरफ़ 😇 और आप का स्वस्थ हो के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उत्तराखंड का नाम रोशन करना दूसरी तरफ़ सिद्धबलिबाबा आप पर विशेष कृपा करे 🙏 आप सभी लोग भी प्रार्थना करे #Godblessyou #RishabhPant (Social media rumours on one side and you getting healthy and returning to the international cricket and glorifying the name of Uttrakhand on the other side. All of you pray for him).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meera Rautela (@meera_rautela)

As soon as Meera shared the post, many Instagram users tagged her daughter Urvashi and asked her to post as well. Urvashi has not commented directly on Pant’s accident.

Also read |Urvashi Rautela sports saree and sindoor as she shares cryptic post about love; fans say ‘Please Rishabh Pant ko divert mat karo’

Rishabh Pant, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi, had a narrow escape when his car crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5.20 am on Friday. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Roorkee and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant got two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He is recuperating now.

The cricketer and Urvashi have been involved in controversy ever since the latter claimed in an interview that a certain ‘RP’ waited for hours to meet her in a hotel lobby in 2018. While she refused to reveal the person’s identity, Rishabh responded to the claim in a now-deleted post. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai,” he wrote on Instagram.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:41 IST
