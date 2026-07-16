Urvashi Rautela meets Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon; netizens say ‘He looks irritated’. Watch

Several celebrities, including Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, Archana Puran Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, attended Wimbledon this year. The latest to join the list was Urvashi Rautela, who watched the 2026 Wimbledon final in London. During the event, she crossed paths with Marvel star Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki. Urvashi later took to Instagram to share a video of their interaction.

In the video, Rautela is seen smiling as she briefly chats with Hiddleston while walking through the Wimbledon venue. The two exchange smiles, shake hands and part ways after the short interaction. For the event, Rautela wore a yellow outfit paired with a matching handbag and heels, while Hiddleston opted for a navy blue striped suit.