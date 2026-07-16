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Urvashi Rautela meets Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon; netizens say ‘He looks irritated’. Watch
Actor Urvashi Rautela shared a video of her brief interaction with Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston aka Loki at the Wimbledon 2026 final.
Several celebrities, including Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, Archana Puran Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan, attended Wimbledon this year. The latest to join the list was Urvashi Rautela, who watched the 2026 Wimbledon final in London. During the event, she crossed paths with Marvel star Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki. Urvashi later took to Instagram to share a video of their interaction.
In the video, Rautela is seen smiling as she briefly chats with Hiddleston while walking through the Wimbledon venue. The two exchange smiles, shake hands and part ways after the short interaction. For the event, Rautela wore a yellow outfit paired with a matching handbag and heels, while Hiddleston opted for a navy blue striped suit.
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Along with the post, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world’s most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston.”
The clip generated a flurry of reactions online, with many users sharing humorous takes on Urvashi Rautela’s interaction with Tom Hiddleston. “He is trying to run away,” a user wrote. Another person commented, “Looks like she is asking him to sign up for Daku maharaj 2.” “You can see the lack of interest on his face. He looks like he’s just trying to be nice as if he’s being forced to be with her,” a third comment read. “Looks like he is irritated because of Urvashi temple,” a user joked. “First woman in this universe to hold a tennis ball while talking to Loki,” a person wrote.
Celebs at Wimbledon 2026
This year’s Wimbledon Championships drew a star-studded line-up of celebrities, including David Beckham, Bad Bunny, Niall Horan, Isla Fisher, Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Pidgeon, Andrew Garfield, Joe Jonas, Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Other Indian personalities who attended the tournament were Farhan Akhtar, Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
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