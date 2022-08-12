Urvashi Rautela calls cricketer Rishabh Pant ‘cougar hunter’, reacts to his ‘mera picha chorho behen’ comment

August 12, 2022 9:45:22 am
Actor Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant are making news as they trade insults on social media via cryptic tweets. Their face-off began after Urvashi claimed in an interview that a person, whom she only identified as ‘RP’, once waited for hours at a hotel lobby to meet her. In 2018, it was claimed that the two were dating, but their relationship ended on an acrimonious note..
On Thursday, Rishabh posted on Instagram, and said ‘mera picha chorho behen’. He deleted the post minutes later. It came after Urvashi recounted an incident where someone waited all night to meet her. She said in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, “I was shooting in New Delhi and I arrived at night. Quickly I had to get ready because actresses need more time to get ready. So, Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all,” shared the actor.
As this interview made news, Rishabh took to his Instagram story to post, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “#merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”
Though he later deleted this post, Urvashi Rautela decided to break silence and wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball 🏏. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya #Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1.”
Actor Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant didn’t speak about their relationship back in the day.
