Urvashi Rautela on lockdown: It is a thoughtful step taken by the government

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently interacted with fans during a Facebook Live from The Indian Express page. During the chat, Rautela spoke about her first film, the 21-day lockdown and more.

When a fan asked Rautela about her favourite film, the actor answered, “I love all my films but I think first film is always special. Singh Sahab The Great was really special. I was cast by Dream Girl Hema Malini ji. It was a very different and a very Indian role.” When another fan asked her to revisit the best compliment she has received so far, Rautela revealed, “I received the best compliment from Amitabh Bachchan for Kaabil.”

Urvashi Rautela also remarked how the government has taken the right decision by announcing a 21-day lockdown. “I do understand what are we going through and during this difficult time, all we need to have is patience and pray that we recover from this current situation with a lot of strength. I think the 21-day lockdown is a good step in order to protect ourselves and others from the pandemic,” the actor said.

Rautela added that she is looking at the lockdown in a positive light as “we have got a break from routine life and we can give time to the things we wanted to do before.”

“I am spending time with family. I am doing household chores. I am reading some books. I am actually enjoying my time. I am in my house, not stepping out and not even meeting anyone. I want to request everyone to follow the guidelines given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let’s not go out and stay home because that is the only way we can fight this pandemic,” Urvashi Rautela said.

