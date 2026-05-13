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Urvashi Rautela’s dripping crystal at Cannes, netizens ask: ‘Confused between Met Gala, Cannes?’
Urvashi Rautela made yet another appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, expressing pride in representing India, she said 'whenever I represent my country, I am no more Urvashi, I am India'.
Urvashi Rautela has become a familiar face at several international fashion and film events over the years, with the Cannes Film Festival being one of the prominent appearances on her global red-carpet journey. The actor returned to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing her unique fashion sense once again.
For the opening event, Urvashi Rautela was seen in a sheer, silver gown with heavy embellishments. At Cannes 2026 appearance, Urvashi Rautela chose a dramatic ensemble by Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. Her sheer, body-hugging gown is now making headlines.
After Urvashi Rautela’s photos from Cannes 2026 were shared on Reddit, many users posted their reactions. A user wrote, “The first youngest, most beautiful woman in the universe to attend Cannes.” “Take it easy urvashi,” posted another user. The actor often encounters criticism on social media for her looks, over-the-top style statements and her comments.
The best reaction on Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes look was, “Her team got confused between MetGala and Cannes.”
“Cannes turning into another Metgala”, read another comment.
Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes, 2026.—ꫂ᭪݁ pic.twitter.com/2n53FXYjyA
— DesiCore (@IndicVoice_) May 13, 2026
Queen energy! 🔥 Urvashi Rautela 🥵turns heads with her stunning Day 1 appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2026 ✨ @UrvashiRautela #urvashirautela #cannesfilmfestival2026 #Cannes2026 #cannesfilmfestival #cannes pic.twitter.com/FO9UkECM3p
— The Unseen Shorts (@theunseenshorts) May 13, 2026
Speaking to Brut at the event, Urvashi Rautela expressed her excitement about the red carpet event and representing India internationally.
“I am wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it’s my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony Cannes Film Festival 2026,” she said.
Urvashi also talking about what representing India at Cannes means to her personally and shared, “I feel very proud and I have always represented my country in the best possible manner and today as well, it’s going to be truly special because here we are and I consider that whenever I represent my country, I am no more Urvashi, I am India. I love to represent my country in a very proud manner,” she said.
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Urvashi also took to her Instagram to share the pics from her appearence at the Cannes and captioned it, “MERCI CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 OPENING CEREMONY 🎞️📽️🎬💎.”
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The Cannes Film Festival officially commenced on May 12 and will run until May 23, drawing some of the biggest names from global cinema, fashion, and entertainment to the French Riviera. This year, the event has already witnessed appearances from our Indian star Alia Bhatt and also international stars such as Demi Moore, Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum, and Chloé Zhao, among several others.
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