Urvashi Rautela’s dripping crystal at Cannes, netizens ask: ‘Confused between Met Gala, Cannes?’

Urvashi Rautela has become a familiar face at several international fashion and film events over the years, with the Cannes Film Festival being one of the prominent appearances on her global red-carpet journey. The actor returned to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing her unique fashion sense once again.

For the opening event, Urvashi Rautela was seen in a sheer, silver gown with heavy embellishments. At Cannes 2026 appearance, Urvashi Rautela chose a dramatic ensemble by Vietnamese designer label JoliPoli Couture. Her sheer, body-hugging gown is now making headlines.

After Urvashi Rautela’s photos from Cannes 2026 were shared on Reddit, many users posted their reactions. A user wrote, “The first youngest, most beautiful woman in the universe to attend Cannes.” “Take it easy urvashi,” posted another user. The actor often encounters criticism on social media for her looks, over-the-top style statements and her comments.