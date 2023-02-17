Urvashi Rautela’s birthday wish to Pak cricketer Naseem Shah leaves social media users amused

Actor Urvashi Rautela once again drawn the attention of social media users with her birthday wish to Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. The birthday wish comes after being trolled for sharing a fan-made video of her and Naseem Shah on social media.

Naseem Shah, who turned a year older on February 15, wished his fellow cricketer Shadab Khan on his wedding by sharing their photo. He wrote, “Congratulations mere Chotay bhai @shadab0800 🤍may Allah bless you both on this day with a life time of shared love and joy🥰🥰 Best Wishes Always.” Urvashi commented on this post of the cricketer and also congratulated him for being conferred with an honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank by Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

She wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday @inaseemshah congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank.” Urvashi got a response from Naseem as he replied to her, “@urvashirautela thank you,” and added the folded hands emoji to his comment.

The social media users had some hilarious reactions to Urvashi’s comment on Naseem’s post. One of them wrote, “Urvashi Rautela wished Naseem Shah on his birthday (15 feb) in his latest instagram post’s comments section. Kabhi Mr. RP to kabhi Naseem Shah😆😆🤣🤣🤣.” Here, the user was probably referring to the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Some also shared the viral edit of Urvashi and Naseem.

Meanwhile, a video of Urvashi Rautela from the Mumbai airport also surfaced on a paparazzo’s social media account where she is talking about Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. As the paparazzo asked her about Pant’s recovery after his car accident, she said, “He’s an asset to our country, India’s pride.” Later when the paparazzo said he is praying for the actor, “humaari toh dua hai unke saath (our prayers are with him).” She said, “Humaari bhi (Mine too).”

Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee, and lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. Urvashi and Rishabh were engaged in a cryptic war of words on social media in the past.