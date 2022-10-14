Urvashi Rautela accused of plagiarising her TEDx Talk from listicles: ‘She is the gift that keeps on giving’

Internet personality and part-time actor Urvashi Rautela once again drew attention to herself after giving a TEDx Talk, but not for that reason alone. Urvashi seemingly plagiarised all the major talking points of her speech from earlier speakers. This isn’t the first time that she has been accused of copying the work of others; Urvashi has been caught red-handed after stealing tweets.

Her TEDx video dropped earlier this month, and Reddit sleuths discovered that not only did Urvashi lift her talking points from earlier TED talks, she appears to have googled listicles about the most popular ones, and lifted points from there. Word for word. She never added a disclaimer that the words weren’t her own, and at one point inserted a misleading ‘I’ in one of her talking points, to make it seem as if she had come up with it.

Urvashi’s speech appears to include segments from speeches delivered by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, Brené Brown and others. She even lifted a part of her introductory comments from one of the listicles, and said, “TED Talks began in 1984 with the mission of “spreading ideas.” Since then, a single conference has blossomed into a flurry of ideas that inspire and motivate people from all over the world to achieve more and dare to do great things.” She returned to the same listicle for her final point, about ‘the psychology of positivity’.

“Number 1 in trolling. It would be funny if at the end of her career she would reveal she was secretly a comedian,” one person wrote in the comments section of a Reddit post. “She is the gift that keeps on giving,” another person commented.

Previously, Urvashi has found herself in hot soup after it was discovered that she had copy-pasted tweets from others and tried to pass them off as her own. “I’m rooting for her,” journalist John Paul Brammer tweeted after people pointed out to him that Urvashi had copied his comments about the film Parasite. Before that, she was criticised for copying an Instagram post by model Gigi Hadid. At the time, Urvashi put the blame on her ‘social media team’.