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Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar shares wedding pics with wife Nidhaa: ‘Peace’
Mohsin Akhtar Mir, who divorced Urmila Matondkar in 2024, has now shared glimpses of his wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt, calling his new wife his “home” and “peace” as he celebrates their new beginning.
Actor Urmila Matondkar and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s marriage came to an end in 2024, when the actor filed for divorce after eight years together. Two years after their separation, Mohsin has now shared pictures from his wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt, whom he married earlier this year.
Mohsin offered a glimpse of the celebrations on social media, alongside a romantic message for his wife. Sharing photographs from the reception, Mohsin wrote, “You didn’t just become my wife.You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you.”
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Mohsin had first announced his marriage to Nidhaa in June, sharing photographs from their wedding ceremony. At the time, he wrote about faith, patience and trusting God’s plan, calling his relationship a blessing that came at the right time. “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab, he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love♥️🤗”.
About Urmila and Mohsin
The two reportedly first met at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra’s niece in 2014. They eventually married in a private ceremony later in 2016. To those unaware, Mohsin is a Kashmiri businessman and model. The couple filed for divorce in 2024.
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