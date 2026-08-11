Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar shares wedding pics with wife Nidhaa: ‘Peace’

Actor Urmila Matondkar and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s marriage came to an end in 2024, when the actor filed for divorce after eight years together. Two years after their separation, Mohsin has now shared pictures from his wedding reception with Nidhaa Bhatt, whom he married earlier this year.

Mohsin offered a glimpse of the celebrations on social media, alongside a romantic message for his wife. Sharing photographs from the reception, Mohsin wrote, “You didn’t just become my wife.You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I’m grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here’s to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we’re about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you.”