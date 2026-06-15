Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar begins new chapter, marries Nidhaa Bhatt

Mohsin Akhtar Mir, businessman, model, and former husband of actor Urmila Matondkar, has started a new chapter in his life. He recently announced his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt through an Instagram post, sharing a series of pictures from their intimate wedding celebrations. The couple tied the knot in a traditional nikah ceremony, followed by a ring exchange ceremony attended by close family and friends.

His wedding comes almost two years after his separation from actor Urmila Matondkar, with whom he was married for eight years.

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, he expressed his happiness at finding love again. In his post, Mohsin reflected on his personal journey and thanked his new wife for bringing positivity into his life. He spoke about patience, gratitude and faith, writing that life’s challenges had ultimately led him to a new beginning.