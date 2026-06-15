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Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar begins new chapter, marries Nidhaa Bhatt
Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir has tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt and shared heartfelt wedding photos on social media from his nikah.
Mohsin Akhtar Mir, businessman, model, and former husband of actor Urmila Matondkar, has started a new chapter in his life. He recently announced his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt through an Instagram post, sharing a series of pictures from their intimate wedding celebrations. The couple tied the knot in a traditional nikah ceremony, followed by a ring exchange ceremony attended by close family and friends.
His wedding comes almost two years after his separation from actor Urmila Matondkar, with whom he was married for eight years.
Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, he expressed his happiness at finding love again. In his post, Mohsin reflected on his personal journey and thanked his new wife for bringing positivity into his life. He spoke about patience, gratitude and faith, writing that life’s challenges had ultimately led him to a new beginning.
Mohsin Akhtar’s 2nd marriage
Sharing the glimpses from the nikah, Mohsin wrote on Instagram, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me .You brought light in my life. So thank you my love♥️🤗.”
Mohsin Akhtar also remembered his mother, aka Mouji, primarily used in the Kashmiri language, and wrote, “And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace.I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers. ❤️.”
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Who is Nidhaa Bhatt?
Urmila Matondkar’s fans have been eager to learn more about her ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar’s new wife, Nidhaa Bhatt. Mohsin tagged Nidhaa in the post, but her Instagram account is private. Her profile picture features a mirror selfie in which she is seen wearing a black outfit. Nidhaa has over 150 posts on the platform, more than 1,100 followers, and follows around 260 accounts. Her bio reads, “Alhamdulillah Khair, 🇶🇦🇷🇺🇦🇪🇸🇦, Taurus,” offering a small glimpse about her.
Mohsin Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar wedding
Mohsin was previously married to Urmila Matondkar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016 after reportedly meeting at a family wedding hosted by designer Manish Malhotra. Their marriage attracted attention due to their interfaith background and the 10-years age difference between the duo.
Who is Mohsin Akhtar?
A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra’s niece’s wedding in 2014. Manish Malhotra was the only public figure present at their intimate nuptials when the duo took the plunge in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had a paid a visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.
Mohsin Akhtar and Urmila Matondkar’s divorce
Reports of trouble in their relationship surfaced in 2024, when Urmila filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. While neither side publicly discussed the reasons behind the separation, the couple eventually parted ways, bringing an end to the marriage.
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