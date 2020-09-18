Urmila Matondkar thanks people for support after Kangana Ranaut’s ‘soft porn star’ remark

Kangana Ranaut's comment on Urmila Matondkar was received with criticism from the industry. (Photos: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram and Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday expressed gratitude to the “real people of India” for supporting her after actor Kangana Ranaut called her a “soft porn star”.

Matondkar had called out Ranaut’s claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.

In response, Ranaut said Matondkar, who is considered one of the biggest stars of the 90s, was a “soft porn star” who is not known for her acting during an interview with a private news channel.

Ranaut’s comments were met with criticism from the industry, with many, including frequent collaborator Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Swara Bhasker, hailing Matondkar’s consistent “grace and dignity” throughout her career of over 25 years.

Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.

Deeply touched..humbled 🙏🏼#JaiHind — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020

“Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind,” Matondkar wrote on Twitter.

@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 17, 2020

@UrmilaMatondkar is one the smartest, sexiest, most prolific actors that this country has ever seen. She did a cute and sexy in Rangeela (danced like a dream) as effortlessly as an intense, thrilling Ek Haseena thi, Pyar Tune kya kiya & Bhoot. #classapart #childhoodfavourite 💛 https://t.co/cJjnUtCDfl — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) September 17, 2020

Amidst all d madness -appreciation tweet 4 #JayaBachchan Ji n @UrmilaMatondkar 4 speaking out n shining through wid grace n dignity n showing how women in d industry can lead, protest n conduct themselves gracefully without vilifying others all at d same time! #WomenOfCourage 🙏 — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) September 17, 2020

Others from the fraternity who came out in support of Matondkar, included actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.

