Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has revealed on Sunday that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She announced the news on Twitter. The actor said she has isolated herself and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

Urmila added that she was feeling fine.

Her tweet read, “I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities.”

Urmila had recently praised Shah Rukh Khan’s “dignity, strength and grace” in the way he handled Aryan Khan’s arrest over an alleged case of drug bust on a cruise.

She had said, “Person’s true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless.”