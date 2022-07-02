Urmila Matondkar recalls how heavy jewellery in ‘Chamma Chamma’ gave her a tough time: ‘I could have been hospitalised’

Urmilla Matondkar ruled many hearts back in the 90s with her elegance and grace. The actor was also known for her many dance numbers and one of her most popular numbers was China Gate’s “Chamma Chamma”. But, shooting for the song was not as smooth as Urmila’s dance moves.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Urmila went down memory lane and shared how China Gate director Rajkumar Santoshi gave her the option of reducing the number of ornaments she was wearing during the photoshoot of the song. But, adamant to retain her original look, Urmila refused and eventually faced the consequences.

She shared, “First, we did a photoshoot, the famous picture which is on the cassette, I was not even a part of the movie. When we were doing the photoshoot, Rajkumar Santoshi ji told me, ‘Urmila, I think aapne bohot jewellery pehnni hai kyunki aapko bohot dance bhi karna hai.'(Urmila, I think you are wearing a lot of jewellery since you have to do dance also)’ I told him I won’t change it because this is my look and if I reduce the jewellery, ‘maza hi chala jayega’ (It will lose its charm). So he said, ‘But I won’t let you remove anything later on the set also.”

Urmila didn’t take him seriously and went ahead with the photoshoot. But, she understood what he was saying only when she went on the set to shoot the song. “When I went on the set, the first shot required me to only look into the camera. Jaise hi maine camera mein dekha, chaar-paanch chaped jo mujhe pade hain, kyunki maine itni saari cheezein pehnni thi. (The moment I turned to look into the camera, I was hit by the ornaments I was wearing),” Urmila revealed.

She added, “Even the famous payaliyaan were chaar which gave me 40 blisters. By the end of four days, I could have been hospitalised.”

The actor narrated another story from the shoot of the Rangeela song “Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena”. She shared, “I was standing on the rocks and there was a humongous sea behind me. It was a full tide. That was where the shot was put because it looks glorious on the screen. Only my few fingers were stuck into the rocks which were totally edgy and cut because of water. The camera was half a kilometre away and the entire crew was half a kilometre away on a big mountain. I couldn’t hear to music because of the noise of the sea. So, that shot where I am doing the hip moment was actually done without any music. If I would have lost only a bit of my focus, a photo would have come in the beginning of the movie with a ‘haar’ around it with the words, ‘In the memory of..'”

Urmila Matondkar will be seen judging the dance reality show DID SuperMoms