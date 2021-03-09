Urmila Matondkar teases her comeback: You should see me soon enough

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar is planning to return to films. The actor, who was last seen in a song of 2018 release Blackmail, revealed that she was supposed to star in a web-series but the project never took off. “Last April, I was supposed to be a part of a web series, whose script I had absolutely loved. We had scheduled the dates, but due to the lockdown, it was pushed ahead,” the Rangeela actor told Times of India.

She added now the project is “stuck due to some permission issues” and hence, she is not sure if it will ever take off. But Urmila has not lost hopes. The actor, who is active in politics now, is looking for a script that will take her “versatile career” a notch higher.

“When I look back, I have had such a versatile career. So, unless and until one is going to take it a notch higher, I don’t see any interest or any point in taking up a project,” the 47-year-old said.

She said that while she was extremely excited about the series, but is hopeful that something great will come up.

“I was really gung-ho about the digital project. But I am sure that if not that, then something else which is great will come up. So, soon enough, you should see me on the big screen. I have promised myself that the project, which I take on, will be something exciting not just for me, but for my fans and the audience as well. There’s so much content out there on all these platforms that it doesn’t make sense to be a part of something mundane.”

Matondkar’s last full-fledged role was in her Marathi debut film Ajoba in 2014.