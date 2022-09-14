Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Akhtar dismiss speculation that they’re new parents, reveal truth behind Mohsin’s post with a child

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar and husband Mohsin Akhtar were recently flooded with congratulatory messages after Mohsin shared a post with an adorable child as he wished her a great first birthday.

The full caption of the post read, “Wow, little princess , your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it’s been exciting Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira.”

People quickly assumed that Urmila and Mohsin had adopted a child and had managed to hide this development from the world until now. However, that was not the case at all as the child, Aira, is Mohsin and Urmila’s niece. She is Mohsin’s brother’s daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Both Urmila and Mohsin cleared the air and spoke about the confusion to ETimes. While the actor plainly said that Aira is her niece, Mohsin told the publication, “Aira is my brother’s daughter. I started getting messages so I corrected the caption on my post.”

Urmila and Mohsin had tied the knot in 2016, and earlier this March, the couple celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary. Mohsin had penned a lovely note on the occasion, “Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to thank you for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much.”

On the work front, Urmila was last seen in the 2018 film Blackmail. She’s seen as a judge on the Zee show, DID Super Moms along with Remo D’Souza and Bhagyashree.