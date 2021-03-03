Urmila Matondkar shares her ‘mangalsutra moment’, writes loved-up post for husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Sharing a click from her wedding, Urmila wished her husband on the big day. Urmila and Mohsin got married in 2016.

Giving a glimpse into her “mangalsutra moment”, Urmila wrote an adorable post for Mohsin. “My precious “mangalsutra” moment. And a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives. Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin,” she captioned the picture.

My precious “mangalsutra” moment 🥰

And a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives❤️❤️

Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/sJtpwqG1Rn — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 3, 2021

Urmila also posted a candid click on her Instagram account with Mohsin. She wrote, “From here to Eternity.. All the stars in the world..the moon.. and You. To make my life more beautiful n meaningful. Happy Anniversary my love. Ps. Don’t miss the moon. n my mad Romeo.”

Mohsin also shared a click with Urmila. His caption read, “Having you by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful and luckiest person in the world. Five years, 60 months, 260 weeks, 1,825 days – Forever and Always

In love with you…Happy Anniversary to my Soul Mate.”

Mohsin Akhtar Mir is a Kashmir-based businessman. Urmila and Mohsin has a quiet wedding ceremony, devoid of any usual Bollywood strappings. In was solemnised as per Hindu rituals at Urmila’s residence in the presence of only close family members. The only person from Bollywood in attendance was Urmila’s close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Speaking to indianexpress.com in an interview dated 2019, Urmila spoke about getting trolled for marrying a Muslim. She said, “This is the politics of hate-revenge. Nobody is talking about the five years of progress that didn’t happen, the dreams that never came true. They are only talking of space… How about talking of issues on Earth? The trolls proved to what level they can stoop. I never changed my religion, I was never asked to. My husband is as much a proud Muslim as I am a proud Hindu. That’s the beauty of our nation, and our marriage too. Basically, they are trying to colour Islam in a certain manner or make me look like an indecisive person, though I am clear about my thinking.”

Urmila became famous post RGV’s Rangeela in 1995. She last played the lead in 2014 Marathi film Ajoba, and also did a special song in 2018 film Blackmail. In the meantime, the actor turned a judge for dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2 in 2007 too.

Urmila joined Congress in March 2019 and contested for its Lok Sabha seat too. She later joined Shiv Sena in December 2020.