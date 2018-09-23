Urmila Matondkar: Difficult to make a technically sound horror film

Urmila Matondkar was at Lupt song launch, ‘Bhoot Hoon Main.’ Urmila Matondkar was at Lupt song launch, ‘Bhoot Hoon Main.’

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who has worked in horror films like Bhoot and Kaun, has said that it is really difficult to a make good, dignified and technically horror film.

Urmila was interacting with the media at Bhoot Hoon Main song launch from the film Lupt along with its actors Javed Jaffrey, Karan Aanand, Rishina Kandhari, Meenakshi Dixit, director Prabhruaj and producers Hanwant Khatri, Lalit Kiri on Saturday here.

Makers of Lupt has recreated the popular Bhoot Hoon Main song from the film Bhoot which released in 2003.

Sharing her memories related to the song, Urmila said: “Bhoot Hoon Main is an amazing song and it’s awesome that it has been recreated simply because after Bhoot, there were lots of horror movies that followed but none of them could live up to the benchmark that was set by Bhoot in the horror film genre.

“When Bhoot Hoon Main released, it was as kickass as it sounds today. When I got to know that the team of Lupt has recreated the song, I watched the promo of their film and I really liked it. I think it is very difficult to make a good, dignified, technically sound horror film. I think they have beautifully recreated the song as it gives the gist of the film and I am looking forward to watch it.”

Talking about Lupt, Javed Jaffrey said: “In the early period of my career, I used to get roles of dancers in films and then I started doing television and comedy so, people don’t see me out of those roles and image. When Prabhuraj approached for this film he told me that it is totally serious role and there is nothing funny in the character and my character doesn’t even crack a joke.

“I really appreciated that he looked beyond my previous performances and my image and he decided to showcase me as a serious actor. I think the film has really good script as well so, when I came in the film, I was totally charged as I believed in the project and its very tight and solid project.”

Lupt is slated to release on October 5.

