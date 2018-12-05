Uri trailer: Vicky Kaushal leads the pack in this film based on 2016 surgical strike

The Uri trailer, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, is out. After watching the two and a half minute long trailer, it seems Bollywood has a promising military drama to offer after a long time. Director and writer Aditya Dhar has a gripping tale to tell with this Ronnie Screwvala production.

The trailer opens with the backgrounder of the story. It says, “On 18 September 2016, 19 unarmed Indian soldiers were martyred at Uri base came, Kashmir.” Determined to take revenge for the “deadliest attack in two decades”, Vicky Kaushal who plays the role of an army officer Vihaan Singh Shergill takes a pledge to destroy the enemies and bring home all his soldiers safely. Next, we meet Paresh Rawal, who is seen suggesting a surgical strike to his seniors.

In response to the attack by Pakistani terrorists, on September 29, 2016, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out “surgical strikes” on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). The official synopsis of the movie reads, “A defining moment in India’s military history. A moment that paved a path to a new, stronger India. Presenting URI.”

Watch the trailer of Uri starring Vicky Kaushal:

Yami Gautam essays the role of an intelligence officer. She looks convincing as she interrogates a terrorist about the Uri attack. But the one who steals the thunder is Kaushal. His dialogue delivery and the army man like passion in his eyes to go to any extent for his country is what makes Uri a film worth the wait. As he utters, “We will get our revenge for the blood loss with blood,” and “Indian army didn’t start this war, but we will bloody hell finish it,” you are reminded of Sunny Deol from JP Dutta’s Border. What adds to the feeling of the trailer is Shashwat Sachdev’s background score.

Speaking about the film, director Dhar had earlier said, “This is the story of what happened in those eleven days. It’s an honour and very reassuring to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and to execute on this vision and what we believe is an engaging and thrilling story inspired by this true-life incident.”

Uri will hit the big screen on January 11, 2019.