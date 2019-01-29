UP government announces tax exemption for Uri

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to give state GST exemption to Bollywood blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Allahabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told reporters.

“This is a movie on the surgical strikes. The cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film is about the country’s valour and will instil a feeling of nationalism and patriotism. This will help youth and all citizens of the country to see it,” Adityanath said.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan in 2016 as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed lives of 17 Army personnel.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11.