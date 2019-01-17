Uri makers conduct surgical strike on film piracy, director lauds marketing team

The team of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri has launched a ‘surgical strike’ on film pirates. To check its illegal download on piracy sites, the makers of Uri uploaded a fake video of the film where only after you download the file, you realise that the video is not of the film, but has a special message against piracy.

The 3.8 GB video file opens with the film’s lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam planning the surgical strike. However, Vicky’s Major Vihaan Shergill soon breaks the fourth wall, telling the viewers that they have done a surgical strike on the site and their computer.

Commenting on the one-of-a-kind initiative, Uri director Aditya Dhar exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “Piracy is one thing that bothers filmmakers the most. For any film, it is very damaging to see their film getting released on Torrent or Pirate Bay because there are so many people who have worked hard on it and so many things are dependent on the film doing well at the box office. Even a difference of a few crores puts a lot of pressure on the producers and the film. So, we really wanted to do something unique. RSVP Films’ marketing team along with Trigger Happy have been coming up with some great ideas. They were the ones who came up with this idea that we let people download the entire film and once they play it, the video will give the message – ‘do not pirate Uri, or any film for that matter’. So that thing was really cool and hats off to the marketing team.”

Uri released on January 11 and has been steady at the box office owing to a great word of mouth. The film has already crossed Rs 50 crore in five days and going by the current trends, it is expected to maintain pace in the coming days too.

Given its good response, many users tried to take the easy route and downloaded the pirated version. But instead of the 2.5 hour long film, what they saw was a specially shot and edited video.

“Surgical strikes 0400 hours pe start hogi. Unki army ko pata bhi nahin chalega kikya hua,” Yami Gautam’s character says. That’s when Major Vihaan stands up, turns to the viewers and says “Theek usi tarah, jaise iss waqt hum aapke screen mein ghus gaye hain. Aur aapko pata bhi nahin chala”

Aditya Dhar also shared how his team is getting appreciated for such an attempt towards discouraging movie pirates.

“The comments have been very encouraging. There have been few comments which said that ‘we downloaded it but realised that we made a mistake and shouldn’t have done it.’ So, thank you so much! That made us feel really nice!”