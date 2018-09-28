Uri teaser: Vicky Kaushal’s military drama will leave you with goosebumps

Uri movie teaser: The Vicky Kaushal film will hit screens on January 11, 2019 Uri movie teaser: The Vicky Kaushal film will hit screens on January 11, 2019

“Yeh Naya Hindustan Hai Yeh Hindustan Ghar Mein Ghusega Bhi Aur Maarega Bhi (This is the new India, it will not only enter the house of its enemies but will also kill them)”, utters Paresh Rawal in the recently released teaser of Uri and sets the tone of the film. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri is based on surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC).

On September 18, 2016, 19 soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out “surgical strikes” on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC).

In the teaser, we see Vicky Kaushal gunning down terrorists in an operation and his intense gaze makes it clear that he means business. The intense paramilitary training which the actor went through for the movie shows in the teaser and leaves one wanting more.

Watch the teaser of Uri starring Vicky Kaushal:

The official description of the movie reads, “A defining moment in India’s military history. A moment that paved a path to a new, stronger India. Presenting the official teaser of URI.” Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is scheduled to release on January 11, 2019. Speaking about the film, Dhar had earlier said, “This is the story of what happened in those eleven days. It’s an honour and very reassuring to be backed by Ronnie Screwvala and to execute on this vision and what we believe is an engaging and thrilling story inspired by this true-life incident.”

Talking about Uri, Vicky had earlier said, “When this film came to me and we had this discussion. I was really thrilled and kicked about it because this is one story that I feel that everyone needs to know. One of the fantastic army operations that the Indian army has conducted and with great efficiency. I also feel it is a great opportunity and also a responsibility for all of us to portray this story.”

