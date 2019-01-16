Toggle Menu
Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam meet defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Uri: The Surgical Strike actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala were part of the meeting that took place at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's 'at home' function.

Uri actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam with director Aditya Dhar. (Express photo: APH Images)

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the cast and crew of Uri: The Surgical Strike on the occasion of Army Day on Tuesday.

Sitharaman took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s team about which she has been “hearing many good things”.

“At COAS Bipin Rawat’s #ArmyDay ‘at home’, with the team of the film #URITheSurgicalStrike.

“Yet to watch it, but hearing many good things. Kudos, @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes! #howsthejosh?,” the union minister tweeted, along with some photos from the event.

The actors said they were honoured to make the acquaintance of the minister.

“It was an honour meeting you Ma’am,” Kaushal wrote in a reply to Sitharaman’s post.

“We are honoured to meet you Ma’am…. and thanks so much for your encouraging words. What you do for the nation is incomparable,” tweeted Gautam.

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, Uri: the Surgical Strike released on January 11.

