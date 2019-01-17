Toggle Menu
Uri success party: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam sport ‘How’s the josh’ t-shirtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/uri-success-party-vicky-kaushal-yami-gautam-photos5542299/

Uri success party: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam sport ‘How’s the josh’ t-shirts

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and producer Ronnie Screwvala among others donned their "How's The Josh" sweatshirts at the Uri success party. Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Radhika Apte, Farah Khan, Ravi Dubey and a few others were also spotted reaching the venue.

uri success party photos
Uri starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam has collected Rs 55.81 crore till Tuesday

The team of Uri: The Surgical Strike was in high spirits on Wednesday as the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal starrer reached the milestone within five days of its release. To celebrate the achievement, the film’s cast and crew got together in Mumbai along with other members of the film fraternity.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and producer Ronnie Screwvala among others donned their “How’s The Josh” sweatshirts at the success party. Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Radhika Apte, Farah Khan, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta and a few others were also spotted reaching the venue.

Opening with a decent Rs 8.20 crore on its day 1, and a total of Rs 35.73 crore by the end of its first weekend, Uri has collected Rs 55.81 crore till Tuesday.

See photos from the success party of Uri: The Surgical Strike

vicky kaushal photos
Vicky Kaushal looked in high spirits at the success party of Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
yami gautam at uri success party
Yami Gautam was all smiles at Uri success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
paresh rawal at uri success party
Paresh Rawal came along with his wife to celebrate the success of his film Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
uri success party photos
Shishir Sharma was also there at the success party of his film Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
uri success
Producer Ronnie Screwvala was also there at the success party of the film. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
radhika apte at uri success party
Radhika Apte attended the success party of military drama Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal at uri success party
Uri: The Surgical Strike has earned over Rs 50 crore in five days. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
uri success party pics
Team Uri including Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and others at the success party of the film. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
uri success party images
Siddharth Roy Kapur at the success party of military drama Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
radhika madan photos
Radhika Madan at the success party of Aditya Dhar directorial Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ravi dubey, sargun mehta images
TV actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were photgraphed at the success party of Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
uri success
Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan joined the team of Uri in the celebrations. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
farah khan images
Farah Khan at the success party of military drama Uri. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
uri success pics
Actor Rukhsar Rehman at the Uri success party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Uri released in theaters on January 11 along with Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister. While the latter lost its hold on the box office, the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to attract viewers. It is expected to earn more as there is no big release scheduled for this weekend.

Before celebrating the success of their film, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala met defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the occasion of Army Day on Tuesday. Sitharaman took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s team.

Advertising

Uri is based on 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Linc of Control as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Men are scared: Abhishek Chaubey on Bollywood post #MeToo
2 It has become trial by Twitter: Emraan Hashmi defends Why Cheat India director Soumik Sen
3 The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 6: Anupam Kher film struggles