Uri success party: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam sport ‘How’s the josh’ t-shirts

The team of Uri: The Surgical Strike was in high spirits on Wednesday as the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal starrer reached the milestone within five days of its release. To celebrate the achievement, the film’s cast and crew got together in Mumbai along with other members of the film fraternity.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and producer Ronnie Screwvala among others donned their “How’s The Josh” sweatshirts at the success party. Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Radhika Apte, Farah Khan, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta and a few others were also spotted reaching the venue.

Opening with a decent Rs 8.20 crore on its day 1, and a total of Rs 35.73 crore by the end of its first weekend, Uri has collected Rs 55.81 crore till Tuesday.

See photos from the success party of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri released in theaters on January 11 along with Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister. While the latter lost its hold on the box office, the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to attract viewers. It is expected to earn more as there is no big release scheduled for this weekend.

Before celebrating the success of their film, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala met defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the occasion of Army Day on Tuesday. Sitharaman took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s team.

Uri is based on 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Linc of Control as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.