Uri screening: Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Abhishek Kapoor and others in attendance

Vicky Kaushal and the makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. Apart from the star cast of the film that includes Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari, the screening was attended by Bollywood personalities like Ishaan Khatter, Nitesh Tiwari, Suniel Shetty among others.

While the film is set to release on January 11, the attendees could not contain their excitement and shared their opinion about Uri: The Surgical Strike on social media.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari wrote on Twitter, “Respect to the Indian Soldiers for silently protecting us.Thank-you #AdityaDhar @RonnieScrewvala for #URITheSurgicalStrike Dearest @vickykaushal09 you r the talent that represents new age minds evoking a sense of patriotism. Watch it in cinemas. Feel #URI”

Saqib Saleem praised the film in a tweet that read, “Watch Uri this Friday. I saw it yesterday n really enjoyed it. Very well put together by @AdityaDharFilms . @vickykaushal09 aap kamaal ho and so is every other cast member @yamigautam @mohituraina @SirPareshRawal @KirtiKulhari #Dhairya .. @miteshdop full visual feels 👍👍🎥”

Filmmaker Goldie Behl mentioned, “Watched some interesting cinema last night – #Uri. The final chapter was the most reverting and exhilarating. Congratulations @RonnieScrewvala, @AdityaDharFilms, @vickykaushal09 and @yamigautam.”

Here are some photos from the screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike:

Shashank Khaitaan was all praise for Uri. The director wrote on Twitter, “@vickykaushal09 buddy you are phenomenal in URI. your transformation into Major Vihaan Singh Shergill is physically and emotionally amazing… the pure agression in ur eyes was incredible. The pre interval scene 🙌🏽 all the best buddy..always praying for all ur dreams to come true”

Actor Pooja Hegde was also in awe of the film. She mentioned, “#URI is one of the best films I’ve seen in recent times. So WELL MADE with good performances all round. It had me at d edge of my seat,Full credit goes to d director on this 1.A MUST WATCH film.Respect to our Indian Army🙏🏻@AdityaDharFilms @RSVPMovies @vickykaushal09 take a bow 👏🏼”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky Kaushal had earlier expressed, “The topic of patriotism is so relevant today. It is like we are defining what patriotism is. Is it about showing and expressing patriotism or about feeling it? In times like today where we are more vocal about patriotism, it was a huge task to tell this story and convey the message more responsibly. And hats off to Ronnie Screwvala to back this project and to Aditya Dhar for doing this,” the actor said.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike releases on January 11.