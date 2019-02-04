Uri breaks Baahubali 2’s record

Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. Despite the film entering the fourth week at theaters, it is performing way better than new releases. In fact, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has shattered a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial has surpassed day 23 and day 24 box office collections of the Prabhas starrer.

While Baahubali 2’s Hindi version had earned Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 7.80 crore on day 23 and day 24, respectively, Uri earned Rs 6.53 crore and Rs 8.71 crore at the box office.

Uri, which is still going strong at the box office, has earned a total of Rs 189.76 crore. It is expected to soon touch the benchmark of Rs 200 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. In one of the tweets, he wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr”

#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY… Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2…

Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr… #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr

Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr… #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr

Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24.

MONSTROUS HIT! pic.twitter.com/mh21dFLq0z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.06 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 18.67 cr

Total: ₹ 189.76 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to his social media account and thanked his fans for showering so much love on the film and making the dialogue, “How’s The Josh?” an emotion. He shared a photo and captioned it as, “It’s not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion… an emotion so strong and special, I’m going to cherish for life.”

Vicky will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.