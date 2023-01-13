Urfi Javed files police complaint against BJP’s Chitra Wagh, claims criminal intimidation

Reality TV personality Urfi Javed has filed a police complaint against Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president and BJP leader, Chitra Kishor Wagh, who had previously demanded her arrest for “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”. In her complaint, Urfi cited criminal intimidation.

On Friday, Urfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said, according to The Times of India, “I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media).”

He added, “I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission with a written complaint for taking further action.”

Previously, Urfi Javed had targetted Chitra Kishor Wagh on social media, and had written in an Instagram story, “I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them :) But again hi I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f**king reason.”

Urfi rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, and then appeared on MTV Splitsvilla. She is known for her DIY outfits, and for being a paparazzi favourite.