Upcoming political biopics: PM Narendra Modi, Lakshmi’s NTR and Thalaivi

2019 has already seen films like The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, NTR, Yatra but looks like the season of political biopics has not ended yet. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, this is being seen as the year of films with strong political inclinations, which includes biopics as well.

While some have finished their films at breakneck speed, others are making their films to present another point of view. Not just films, a couple of web series based on the lives of political figures are also in the making.

Here are all the films and web series based on the lives of political figures:

Lakshmi’s NTR

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Lakshmi’s NTR is the story of politician NT Rama Rao but told through the eyes of his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. P Vijay Kumar plays the lead role and Yagna Shetty plays the role of Lakshmi Parvathi in the film. Lakshmi’s NTR releases on March 29.

Earlier this year, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu, two films based on NT Rama Rao’s life were released that starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. Directed by Krish, these films were panned by audience and critics alike.

PM Narendra Modi

This biopic on the life of PM Narendra Modi was announced just a few months ago and is all set to release on April 5. Starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, the film is directed by Omung Kumar of Sarbjit and Mary Kom fame. Apart from Oberoi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Manoj Joshi among others.

From the trailer, it looks like the makers have dug out unheard stories from the PM’s life but it remains to be seen if the film can hold its own, minus the agenda.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa in the upcoming Tamil and Hindi bilingual, Thalaivi. The film will be directed by Vijay.

Talking about the biopic, Kangana said, “I was planning to make my own biopic. The work was going on but Jayalalithaa’s story is very similar and a far bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration, I found it so similar (to her own biopic). We will be doing the film mainly in Tamil. It will be released in Hindi as well. I will learn Tamil.”

The Iron Lady

Based on the life of Jayalalithaa, this biopic stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. The first look of the film was released on Jayalalithaa’s second death anniversary.

Titled The Iron Lady, the film’s poster calls Jayalalithaa India’s Margret Thatcher. The film will be helmed by A Priyadhaarshini.

My Name is RaGa

It is difficult to ascertain what the makers of this film are actually trying to accomplish here. If their motive was to mock Rahul Gandhi, then they have surely succeeded because it is difficult to make sense of this motion picture otherwise. The teaser of My Name is RaGa was released almost two months ago but the makers are yet to declare a release date.

Directed by Paul Rupesh, the film stars Aswini Kumar in the lead role.

Gadkari

This is a crowd-funded film by the people of Nagpur, or at least that is what the YouTube description states. The film is a biopic of BJP politician Nitin Gadkari directed by Anurag Bhusari. Made with a minimal budget, the film does look like a student project. The director has stated that they plan to release it on YouTube.

The Forgotten Army

This Amazon Prime Video series on Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was announced way back in 2017. At the time, director Kabir Khan had announced that this would be an 8-part mini-series and as per reports, they had started shooting for the same. The makers are yet to release any material from the series.

Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man

This 10-part web series that will be available on Eros Now has been directed by Umesh Shukla, known for 102 Not Out and OMG – Oh My God!. Every episode in the series lasts for about 30-45 minutes and captures the journey of PM Modi. Mahesh Thakur will play the lead role here.

The makers released the trailer for the series recently. The show will start streaming from April 2019.