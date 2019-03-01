Movies in March: Luka Chuppi, Badla, Kesari and others

Dinesh Vijan, who bankrolled superhit horror comedy Stree in 2018, is all set to present another film, Luka Chuppi, this March. Also, filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, who has films like Udta Punjab and Ishqiya to his credit, is releasing his next, Sonchiriya, a dacoit drama in March.

Advertising

Apart from these, the films which are making noise among cinephiles are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s unusual tale of love, Photograph and Akshay Kumar’s historical drama, Kesari. So, for all the movie buffs who have a liking for varied genres, here’s a list of the films releasing in the month of March.

1. Luka Chupi

Release Date: March 1

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time in Laxman Utekar directorial Luka Chuppi. The romantic comedy has a live-in relationship at its core and is backed by talented actors like Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana. If you are a fan of Bollywood romantic dramas and like its song and dance culture, then Luka Chuppi is the one for you.

2. Sonchiriya

Release Date: March 1

After a very long time, Bollywood has a dacoit-drama in the offering. Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey presents the story of the bandits of Chambal in Sonchiriya. Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey star in Sonchiriya, and it’s their rustic avatars in the trailer of the film which has created a lot of buzz.

3. Badla

Release Date: March 8

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan reunite for Sujoy Ghosh’s whodunnit drama Badla. The film is an official remake of the Spanish hit The Invisible Guest (2016). Its trailer has piqued the interest of the audience as it left them with a lot of questions which will be answered only when the film comes out on March 8. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the thriller also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh.

4. Photograph

Release Date: March 15

Ritesh Batra directorial Photograph, toplined by talents like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, has already proved its mettle at Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival. This unusual tale of love has Siddiqui playing the role of a photographer Rafi who introduces Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), as his lover Noori to his grandmother. But if they are actually in love will be known when the film will hit the theaters on March 15.

5. Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Release Date: March 15

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, we have another film on the problem of open defecation and sanitation in India. Renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister’s logline states, “8-year-old Kanhu living in a slum of Mumbai, writes a letter to the Prime Minister after an ugly incident happens with his mother. Will the Prime Minister meet him?”

6. Kesari

Release Date: March 21

Historical drama Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897. It chronicles the tale of valour of 21 Sikh soldiers who took on 10,000 Afghani invaders. With historical dramas being the flavour of the season in Bollywood, Kesari looks promising.

7. Notebook

Release Date: March 29

A Salman Khan Films production, Notebook introduces Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl to the Hindi film industry. The love story is directed by Nitin Kakkar who is known for helming the 2013 film Filmistaan which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Advertising

Pranutan is the granddaughter of yesteryear actress Nutan and the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl. Salman Khan had earlier shared that Zaheer Iqbal is the son of Salman’s childhood friend.