Upcoming movies in October 2019: War, The Sky Is Pink, Laal Kaptaan and more

This October, be ready to witness some interesting stories on celluloid presented by a talented bunch of actors including Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and Saif Ali Khan.

Advertising

Here’s what Bollywood has in its kitty for moviegoers this month.

War: October 2

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will finally share screen space in Siddharth Anand’s action drama War. In the movie, the two stars are pitted against each other. While Hrithik’s Kabir has gone rogue, the government has employed his protege Khalid (Tiger) to neutralize him. Ever since its trailer launch, the audience has been waiting to see who among the two action and dance stars of Bollywood will emerge victorious. Apart from Shroff and Roshan, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

The Sky Is Pink: October 11

Prepare yourself to witness India’s global star Priyanka Chopra back on the 70 mm screen with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film, also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, marks Priyanka’s comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. It is the story of a real-life couple Aditi and Niren Chaudhary who lost their 18-year-old daughter Aisha to pulmonary fibrosis. The film received a four-minute-long standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival and has been getting positive reviews.

Advertising

Lootcase: October 11

What will happen when a don, an MLA, a policeman and a common man come together for a suitcase full of money? To know, you have to watch Fox Star Studios upcoming film Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal. From the trailer, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial looks like a laughter riot.

Laal Kaptaan: October 18

Saif Ali Khan plays a failed ‘naga sadhu’ who is out to take revenge in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan. From the first teaser, the film seems to be set in the pre-Independence era and Saif’s thick dreadlocks and jacket make him look similar to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. While Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hassan and Manav Vij are also a part of the cast, Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance in the Eros International and Colour Yellow Production.

Saand Ki Aankh: October 25

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar step into the shoes of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar for Tushar Hiranandani directorial Saand Ki Aankh. The film narrates the story of two veteran sharpshooters who at the age of 50 picked up guns for the sake of their daughters. While doing so, they discovered their exceptional shooting skills and went on to win 352 medals each.

Made In China: October 25

Raghu, played by Rajkummar Rao in Made In China, is a struggling businessman who aims to become an entrepreneur. While Paresh Rawal is his guiding light, Boman Irani is his business partner. The film marks the Bollywood debut of well-known Gujarati director Mikhil Musale. Made In China also stars Mouni Roy, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas.