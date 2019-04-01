Movies in April: Kalank, PM Narendra Modi and Avengers Endgame

As the country goes to vote, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other movies which highlight significant events in the country’s history are expected to dominate the ticket counters. It is only in the latter half of the month that cinephiles can expect some good cinematic experience with Kalank and Avengers Endgame.

1. Romeo Akbar Walter: April 5

RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter, starring John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy, is a story that celebrates and honours the efforts of spies. In the film, John is recruited by Jackie’s character to work as a spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Written and directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film will hit theaters on April 5.

2. PM Narendra Modi: April 5

Omung Kumar’s biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, has been preponed and will now release on April 5. The film’s release around the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has sparked controversy as it is being looked at as a propaganda film. It chronicles the life of PM Modi from his humble beginning as a tea seller to him becoming the Prime Minister. The biopic, produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

3. Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai: April 12

A modern-day retelling of a cult classic, Alber Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, starring Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, is releasing on April 12. The film’s official description reads, “Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai is the story of Albert who epitomizes the anger felt by the common man in contemporary India – in the face of continued political, social and cultural breakdown.”

The 1980 film had featured the talented team of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Om Puri. The film’s plot revolved around a young Christian man named Albert Pinto who is constantly angry with his colleagues, who he believes go on a strike at the drop of a hat.

4. The Tashkent Files: April 12

Releasing on the same day as Albert PintoKo Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, The Tashkent Files boasts of an ensemble cast including actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pallavi Joshi, Rajesh Sharma and Mandira Bedi. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is a fictional account of the enquiry into the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The political thriller throws some light on what happened after Shashtri signed the Tashkent agreement which formally ended the Indo-Pak war of 1965. The former PM was reported to have died in Tashkent a day after signing the Tashkent agreement.

5. Kalank: April 17

Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank, a period drama, is all set to hit the theaters on April 17. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film is set in the 1940s and is being promoted as a ‘story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.’ Directed by Abhishek Varman, it boasts of majestic sets and extravagant costumes. The teaser and the songs have created quite a stir among cinephiles.

6. Avengers Endgame: April 26

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26. It completes the storyline of 22 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star-studded cast includes big-ticket names such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista among others.