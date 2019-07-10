Upcoming Bollywood movies of 2019: Judgementall Hai Kya, Saaho, The Sky is Pink, Dabangg 3 and more

We are already halfway through the year and so far, the Hindi film audience has seen films like Uri, Bharat, Gully Boy and Kabir Singh among others and have made them a success. The year started on a high note with Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri and Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The likes of Total Dhamaal and Luka Chuppi have also impressed the audience this year.

The biggest disappointment so far has been Kalank but with the remaining releases of the year upon us, it’s yet to be seen how this year shapes up at the movies.

Here are the Bollywood films releasing in the second half of 2019:

Super 30 – July 12

Starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava and Pankaj Tripathi among others, the film has been directed by Vikas Bahl. Super 30 was earlier supposed to release in January but was then postponed to July.

Judgementall Hai Kya – July 26

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, Judgementall Hai Kya’s trailer was well received by the audience. The film is a murder mystery directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The trailer showcased two flawed characters, Bobby and Keshav, who are accused of murder but try to put the blame on each other. The film’s title was changed after CBFC’s directives.

Arjun Patiala – July 26

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, Arjun Patiala has been directed by Rohit Jugraj. Also starring Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, the film is a romantic comedy. This will be Sanon’s second film of the year after the successful Luka Chuppi.

Khandaani Shafakhana – August 2

Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, Khandaani Shafakhana also stars Varun Sharma and Badshah. This film marks the debut of Badshah in Hindi movies. The film’s recreated songs “Koka” and “Sheher Ki Ladki” have already created quite a stir.

Jabariya Jodi – August 2

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, Jabariya Jodi is based on the subject of groom kidnapping. Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Saaho – August 15

Prabhas’ big comeback after the monstrous success of Baahubali, Saaho releases in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Belavadi, Vennela Kishore and others, the film is being helmed by Sujeeth. The action film is the most anticipated film of the year.

Mission Mangal – August 15

Chronicling India’s journey to Mars, Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen in significant roles. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti.

Batla House – August 15

Inspired by the Operation Batla House that took place in 2008, Batla House stars John Abraham in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Nikkhil Advani of D-Day and Kal Ho Naa Ho fame.

Dream Girl – September 13

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl is scheduled to release on September 13. The film’s teaser is yet to be released but with Khurrana in the lead, this film is expected to work wonders. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film’s poster has Khurrana dressed in a saree promising a quirky comedy.

The Zoya Factor – September 20

Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor was earlier scheduled to release in April. Based on a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, the film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sanjay Kapoor also plays a significant role in the film.

The Sky is Pink – October 11

Priyanka Chopra’s return to Bollywood is scheduled to release in October. Also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose. The film’s official title is yet to be announced. The film is based on the story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Saand Ki Aankh – October 25

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh sees the two actors playing women in their 70s. This film is the story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who took up shooting in their 50s. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh.

Housefull 4 – October 25

The fourth installment of the Housefull franchise stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Chunky Pandey among others. Director Sajid Khan was earlier directing the film but was replaced by Farhad Samji after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Panipat – December 6

Director Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film marks Gowariker’s return to the movies after 2016’s Mohenjo Daro. Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat fought in 1761.

Dabangg 3 – December 20

Salman Khan’s third outing as Chulbul Pandey is set to release in December. This is Khan’s second release in 2019 after the successful Bharat. Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Kichcha Sudeep.

Good News – December 27

The last release of the year is Dharma Productions’ film Good News. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is being directed by Raj Mehta.