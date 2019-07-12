UP police visit Sonakshi Sinha’s house in alleged cheating case

A team of officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police visited the home of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in Juhu on Thursday in connection with a case of cheating filed against her in Moradabad last year.

An event organiser named Pramod Sharma had filed a complaint against Sonakshi with the police in Moradabad in February 2018. In the complaint, he accused the Dabangg actor of not turning up for an event in New Delhi at the very last moment after accepting a booking amount of Rs 24 lakhs.

The UP Police, assisted by officials from the Juhu police station, went to Sonakshi Sinha’s home on Thursday evening to question her in regard with the allegations. However, senior police officials said that the actor was not at home and the police left after waiting for a few hours. An official at Juhu police station said that the UP police team is likely to visit Sonakshi’s home again on Friday.

Sonakshi’s spokesperson later refuted the allegations. The spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror, “In her nine years long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal and Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline.