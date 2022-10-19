scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

‘People don’t respect you because you’re an elder’: Urfi Javed criticises Jaya Bachchan for telling a photographer ‘hope you fall’

Urfi Javed recently posted a video of Jaya Bachchan where she is seen getting angry at a photographer. The veteran actor is heard saying in the video, 'I hope you double and fall.'

urfi javed jaya bachchanUrfi Javed didn't like Jaya Bachchan's behaviour towards a photographer.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed recently came down heavily on veteran Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan after she got angry at a paparazzo and told him she ‘hopes’ he falls. In a viral video, Jaya, who is often seen scolding the photographers whenever they follow her or try to click her pictures, is telling someone, “Serves you right… I hope you double and fall.”

Re-posting the video on her Instagram story, Urfi wrote, “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.”

Also read |Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes at fans as they mob Abhishek Bachchan for selfies at Kali Bari temple: ‘Sharam nahin aati?’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

In the next story, the Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned how by voicing her opinions she is losing her chances of getting work in the industry. She added, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! (I feel it’s the same as not caring about people who do not have access to electricity and water just because you have it!)

urfi javed jaya bachchan Urfi Javed shared Jaya Bachchan’s video on Instagram.

Emphasising the need to raise our voices, Urfi concluded her note, “I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow – for that we all need to raise our voices.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...
Bilkis Bano case convicts were out of jail for over 1,000 days each befor...Premium
Bilkis Bano case convicts were out of jail for over 1,000 days each befor...

Urfi Javed is a paparazzi favourite and often draws attention for her fashion choices. She was once lauded by ace international designer Harris Reed. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Urfi had thanked the paparazzi and had said that if she could, she would have given each photographer a car and a house as a gift. “I give them all the credit. When I get married, they would be the chief guest,” she said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 09:04:31 am
Next Story

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE Updates: Delhi University to release first allocation list today

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement