Uorfi Javed says Sheezan Khan cannot be blamed for Tunisha Sharma’s death: ‘He might have cheated on her but…’

Reality star Uorfi Javed has shared her views about Tunisha Sharma’s shocking suicide. Uorfi said on social media that Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend, cannot be blamed for her death. She also advised women to be their ‘own hero’ and added that the suffering does not end after suicide. Tunisha died by suicide on Saturday. She was in a relationship with her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested for abetment to suicide and is in police custody at present.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Uorfi wrote, “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong , he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay. Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE , is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

Tunisha died on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. On December 25, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against Sheezan. She also claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter.

According to ANI, Sheezan had a conversation with Tunisha shortly before she died by suicide. Police also revealed that Tunisha and Sheezan broke up 15 days before she died. The report read, “Accused Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The probe has revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khanshortly before hanging.” The police has now extended Sheezan’s judicial custody by two days.

On Tuesday, Tunisha’s last rites were performed at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur and other friends from the industry attended Tunisha’s funeral.