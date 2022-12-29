scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Uorfi Javed says Sheezan Khan cannot be blamed for Tunisha Sharma’s death: ‘He might have cheated on her but…’

Uorfi Javed has said that Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan might have cheated on Tunisha but he cannot be blamed for her suicide.

sheezan khan, urfi javed, uorfi javed, tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma, Uorfi/Instagram)

Reality star Uorfi Javed has shared her views about Tunisha Sharma’s shocking suicide. Uorfi said on social media that Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend, cannot be blamed for her death. She also advised women to be their ‘own hero’ and added that the suffering does not end after suicide. Tunisha died by suicide on Saturday. She was in a relationship with her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested for abetment to suicide and is in police custody at present. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Uorfi wrote, “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong , he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay. Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE , is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

Tunisha died on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. On December 25, Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against Sheezan. She also claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
Also read |Sheezan Khan had relations with other women, police state before court as Tunisha Sharma’s uncle welcomes investigation from ‘all angles’

According to ANI, Sheezan had a conversation with Tunisha shortly before she died by suicide. Police also revealed that Tunisha and Sheezan broke up 15 days before she died. The report read, “Accused Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. The probe has revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khanshortly before hanging.” The police has now extended Sheezan’s judicial custody by two days. 

On Tuesday, Tunisha’s last rites were performed at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai. Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur and other friends from the industry attended Tunisha’s funeral. 

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:07 IST
Next Story

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski not dating anymore: reports

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close