Uorfi Javed reports Delhi cab driver for being drunk, says he ‘vanished’ with her luggage: ’17 missed calls, kept abusing me…’

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently had an unpleasant experience with a cab operator in New Delhi. She wrote about it on social media and mentioned how her cab driver was drunk and repeatedly called her even after her ride ended. She also mentioned the driver first fled away with her luggage and returned only an hour later after the intervention of her friend.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Uorfi wrote, “Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi, booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India.”

In another tweet, she continued, “Cont- @Uber_India. That guy couldn’t even walk properly , at first he kept lying about his location that he was in the parking but his location showed 1 hour further from ours. Had to call my male friend to intervene cause he wasn’t moving at all despite calling him so many times.”

Uorfi got a response from the support team of Uber which read, “We deeply apologize for the experience you had, Uorfi. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of drugs or alcohol while driving on the Uber platform and are committed to the safety of all our riders with the aim of reducing such incidents.” Later, a tweet from the company read that her ‘concern has been addressed’, “We’ve duly addressed your concern and have sent you an update via the Help section of the app. Please let us know if you require any further assistance.”

But it looks like Uorfi got no response to her complaint as the driver kept calling her even after her ride ended. She shared on Twitter on Wednesday, “The fact that your driver still kept drunk calling me even after complaining it to you, 17 miss calls, kept calling and abusing me. I complained to the Uber safety team, they were useless. @Uber_India. Girls avoid using Uber.”

The TV personality also shared a video on Instagram where she talked about the bad experience. She wrote, “Uber India please do something for the safety of us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later.”