Uorfi Javed hits back after BJP leader files complaint against her, brings up Bilkis Bano case: ‘I’m a bigger threat to society than rapists?’

Celebrity Uorfi Javed has written a scathing post after BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for ‘roaming the streets of Mumbai and exhibiting her body’. Uorfi wrote in her post that that there is no ‘article in the Constitution’ that can actually send her to jail, and questioned the politicians asking why they don’t have anything better to do. She also added that convicted rapists of the Bilkis Bano case are roaming free, but instead, members of parliament are demanding her arrest.

Uorfi wrote, “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now, if you disclose yours and your family assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. From time to time, multiple men have been accused of harassment, never have seen you doing anything for women, Chitra Wagh!” In her next story she further wrote, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Asli kaam nahin hai in politicians ke paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can send me to jail. The definition of nudity and vulgarity differs from person to person,” she added that unless someone can actually see her private parts, she can’t be sent to jail.

She continued, “I got some better ideas for you, Chita Wagh, how about doing something against sex trafficking in Mumbai? How about shutting down those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution?” Finally she added, “All those politicians wanting to arrest me while Bilkis Bano convicts roam free and politicians are demanding my arrest. What irony, I’m a bigger threat to society than rapists?” Uorfi added, “Happy new year to everyone except Chitra Wagh!”

In her complaint letter, Chitra Wagh had written, “No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitudeIf she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society.”

Last month, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had filed a complaint at the Andheri Police station against Uorfi. “What actor Urfi Javed is doing in public is not obscene as per section 294 of IPC, then what is? When action against such similar act can be taken again Actor Ranveer Singh then why not her? @MumbaiPolice. Is it not the moral duty of us to file report against such illicit acts?” the advocate tweeted.