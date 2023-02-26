scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Unseen photos from Kareena Kapoor’s 3 Idiots look test leave fans amazed: ‘Prettiest and the best’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' Instagram page shared some unseen photos from Kareena Kapoor's look test from 3 Idiots.

Kareena Kapoor played Pia in 3 Idiots. (Photo: Vidhu Vinod Films/Instagram)

While 3 Idiots was all about Aamir Khan and his friendship with Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan’s characters, his love story with Kareena Kapoor was also much loved. Kareena’s performance as Pia, the daughter of the strict principal, also got her many awards. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films recently shared a few photos from Kareena’s look test from the 2009 film, which has left fans amazed.

In the photos, the actor flaunted many looks for the character, from a simple avatar in a kurta to a traditional south Indian. In another one, she looked like a young college girl wearing a pink top, a blue scarf and holding a bag over her shoulders. The fourth look had her in a bob cut, which reminded many of Anushka Sharma’s character from PK. The iconic look from 3 Idiots of the actor wearing her helmet was also shared by the account.

“@kareenakapoorkhan‘s look test for Pia in 3 Idiots #behindthescenes #kareenakapoor #3idiots #looktest #vidhuvinodchopra #vvc,” the caption read.

Fans were amazed at the pictures and dropped heartfelt comments on the post, some of which read, “Thank you guys for sharing some of unseen, pia is always special,” “Prettiest and the best ,” and “We fans hope bebo gets repeated by you guys for a film soon”.

Recently the tape of R Madhavan, auditioning for Farhan had also made it to social media. The actor had responded to the video doing the rounds on Twitter, saying, “Heyyy .. too kind thank you.. but I insist on auditioning for every role I do.. because then I am not on test on the first day of shoot. Auditioning is very very important for many reasons.”

Kareena Kapoor will next star in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s The Birmingham Murders and the adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh. She will also voice The Black Widow in Audible’s Marvel series and has started shooting for the new season of her chat show What Women Wants.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 12:11 IST
