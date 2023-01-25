scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding. See here

Ahan Shetty shared some unseen photos from sister Athiya Shetty's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul.

athiya shetty, kl rahulAhan Shetty shared unseen photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding. (Photo: Ahan Shetty/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on Monday in Khandala. On Wednesday, Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty shared some unseen photos from the wedding.

Sharing the pictures, Ahan wrote, “I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together.” Rahul and Athiya posted heart emojis in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

Athiya Shetty had previously shared photos from her wedding and wrote in the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

 

 

After the wedding, Athiya’s father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple’s wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

He later shared a heartfelt note for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on Instagram. “A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas 🖤. @athiyashetty @klrahul,” the note read.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 19:16 IST
