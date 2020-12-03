Unpaused teaser: Five directors join forces for an anthology on love, dreams and hope during the pandemic

Unpaused will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 18. (Photo: Screengrabs/Amazon Prime Video)

Filmmakers Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra have come together for Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused. The makers released a teaser of the movie on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek into the five short films which were shot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Revolving around themes of love, friendship, dreams, hope and second chances, Unpaused boasts of a talented ensemble cast. While Raj & DK’s short titled Glitch stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh have come together for Nikkhil Advani’s Apartment.

Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee has helmed Rat-A-Tat starring Rinku Rajguru and Lillete Dubey. Vishaanu, directed by Avinash Arun, has Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya in the lead roles. Lastly, Nitya Mehra directorial Chaand Mubarak will see Ratna Pathak Shah sharing screen space with Shardul Bhardwaj.

The teaser hints that all the stories have one common thread running – the lockdown and janta curfew announced by PM Narendra Modi in March this year, and how it affected the lives of all the characters who belong to different walks of life and age groups.

Unpaused will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 18.

