Unlock teaser: Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon promise a twisted film

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon starrer Unlock is helmed by Debatma Mandal. Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon starrer Unlock is helmed by Debatma Mandal.

The teaser of upcoming thriller Unlock, featuring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles, is out. The video shows Hina Khan’s character coming across an app, which fulfills the user’s commands, as extreme as getting someone killed.

Hina and Kushal, who unite on screen for the first time in the ZEE5 original film, took to Instagram to unveil the teaser. “The genre of dark web is not explored in Bollywood and is extremely synonyms to the times we are living in. The reality is getting blurred with digital advancement and who knows, soon we will have an assistant voice as our best friend! Unlock premiers on 27th !what if your three wishes are granted, but with a price,” Kushal wrote alongside the teaser.

Reposting the ZEE5 post, Hina Khan wrote, “Got a dark side you want to #Unlock? We’ll make your wish come true. Releasing 27th June only on ZEE5.”

Unlock has been helmed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and Krasnaya Corporation. It also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. The film will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 27.

