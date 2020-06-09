Unlock 1.0: Bollywood stars step out as lockdown eases

Many celebs have been sharing pictures and videos on how it feels to be out under the sky. (Photos: bollywoodandaaz0/astarreallife/Instagram) Many celebs have been sharing pictures and videos on how it feels to be out under the sky. (Photos: bollywoodandaaz0/astarreallife/Instagram)

As Unlock 1.0 came into force, several Bollywood stars were spotted out of their homes after over two months.

Celebrities like Rakul Preet, Disha Patani, Karishma Tanna, Ali Fazal, Divya Khosla Kumar and Giorgia Andriani among others took to the streets of Mumbai for a fitness walk. All of them wore masks and stayed at a safe distance from onlookers.



Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were also spotted taking a stroll at the Marine Drive.

Many others have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media handles on how it feels to be out under the sky.

Neha Dhupia, in an Instagram post, shared some selfies she clicked during her run. She wrote, “Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days… was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear… freedom because i was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before , freedom cause I could feel the little drizzle on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears , freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask on and kept a safe distance from everyone. I felt free also because after ages I got onto my early morning run route and waved to my usual bhajji wala and fruit wala and acknowledged the usual runners at that time who till date I have never been acquainted to but yes we share the same route and time and we know we exist. I felt free as I splashed thru the puddles and that put a smile on my face … I felt fear caus people were out and still were nt wearing masks , I did remind a few from a distance though , felt fear also because the spirit of mumbai was missing… it did nt feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal … will they ever ??”

Rahul Bose shot a video of himself while jogging at Mumbai’s Marine Drive. He captioned the video on Instagram, “First slow run after 70 days, at noon. Mask on when passing people, mask off when alone. 1000 calories. “

