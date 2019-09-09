Umesh Shukla’s next to feature Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur

Director Umesh Shukla is working on a comedy film which will star Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The film is a family entertainer and will also feature Seema Pahwa and Divya Dutta.

“I will be directing an ensemble film which will feature Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Seema Pahwa, Darshan Jariwala, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur. It is a comedy meant for family audience. There will be some message in it,” Shukla told PTI.

The director is known for his films like Oh My God, about an atheist who decides to sue god and talked about commercialisation of religion and 102 Not Out revolving around the lives of an elderly father-son duo played by Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

The new project will soon go on floors.

“We will start the first schedule in New Zealand and then Punjab. There is a studio on board for it and they will make an official announcement soon,” Shukla added.