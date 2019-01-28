Toggle Menu
Umang 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend Mumbai Police’s event

Several Bollywood’s A-listers were present at Umang 2019.

Umang is a cultural festival organised by Mumbai Police. Like every year, Umang 2019 also saw the presence of the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood’s A-listers Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others were present at Umang 2019. The stars met the police officers, got photos clicked with them and also performed for the men and women in uniform.

Here are photos of celebrities at Umang 2019:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned heads at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Lovebirds Ranbir and Alia will share screen space in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra. The movie is slated to be released on December 25, 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
We spotted Aamir Khan at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Aamir posed for photographs with the cops. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Veteran actor Jeetendra with Mumbai policemen. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Uri star Vicky Kaushal attended Umang 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Bharat, snapped at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Taapsee Pannu posed for our shutterbug. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is riding high on the successes of his recent films, kept things casual at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Our shutterbug caught Rajkummar Rao at Umang 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Fatima Sana Shaikh looked graceful at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon posed for photographs with the police officers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa Shetty at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Anil Kapoor snapped with Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Anil Kapoor posed with the cops at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Pyar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan clicked at Umang 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

