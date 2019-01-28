Umang 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend Mumbai Police’s event

Umang is a cultural festival organised by Mumbai Police. Like every year, Umang 2019 also saw the presence of the who’s who of the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood’s A-listers Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others were present at Umang 2019. The stars met the police officers, got photos clicked with them and also performed for the men and women in uniform.

Here are photos of celebrities at Umang 2019: