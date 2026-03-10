Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back, vows legal action over ’emotional’ car crash drama: ‘I have proof’
Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul Dobhal has declared that he will soon release a video clarifying all the allegations Anurag made against their parents, him and his fiancee.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, crashed his car on the Delhi–Dehradun highway on Saturday night after accusing his family members of mental harassment and torture. The YouTuber was admitted to a hospital after the crash and was placed in the ICU. Now, his brother Atul Dobhal, who is known by his creative name Kalam Ink, has hit back at Anurag’s allegations. He also declared that he will soon release a video clarifying all the allegations Anurag made against their parents, him and his fiancee.
Anurag’s brother hits back at YouTuber’s allegations
He wrote in a post, “Posting a video tomorrow with every proof. Things that has happened to me and my family. Me do din se islye chup tha kyu ki i have a family to take care of My dad suffered a lot And so did my mom Mujhe nahi pata ki ye waqt mere maaa baap kaise kaatege So before its too late I really need to bring truth out once again And i am taking this legally too Or mujhe bharat ke kanoon pe pura bharosa hai Jo sach hoga wo saaamne to aaake hi rahega Baat yaha sach ki hai Or sach ke liye agar mujhe kisi bhi hadh tak jana pade me jaunga … (I was silent for two days because I have a family to take care of. My dad suffered a lot and so did my mom. I don’t know how my parents will handle this time so before it’s too late, I really need to bring the truth out once again and I am taking this legally too and I have full faith in the legal system of India whatever is the truth will come out in front here. It is a matter of truth and for the truth if I have to go to any extent, I will go…)”
He added, “Abhi tak aap logo ko bas emotional karke sach se door rakha gaya Jo kuch hua uska mujhe bhi bura laga hai or mere mata pita ko bhi Par is se wo jhuth sach nahi ho jata Kyu ki Abhi tak jo bhi allegations mujh pe meri hone wali wife pe or mere maaa baaap pe lagaya gaya hai Uska koi bhi saboot abhi tak nahi diya gaya hai Mene us 2 ghante ki video ke sare saboot apne broadcast me dale Or jab dusri taraf se koi bhi saboot nahi diya Gaya To ek aisa kadam uthaya gaya jis ke karan Log sahi or galat ko. Bhul ke bas Emotion me aaake support karne lage Kya abhi tak mujhe lagae ek bhi allegations ka koi proof diya gaya hai hai? Me chauga ki agr me galt hu jaisa bataya jaa raha hai To uske proof diye jae Baki ki baaatein kal video me hogi Bhagwan sach ko to nahi chupne dega itna mujhe bharosa hai Agar me galat to me saza ke liye taiyaar hu Or agr me sahi to mujhe insaaf bhi ab wo log dilaege jo abhi tak mujhe or mere maaa baaap ko galiyan de rahe hai (Till now you people have been kept away from the truth by just making you emotional. Whatever happened, I too am hurt by it and so are my parents but this does not make the lie true because till now whatever allegations have been made on me, my would-be wife and my parents, no proof of it has been given till now. I put all the proof of that 2 hour video in my broadcast and when no proof was given from the other side, then such a step was taken due to which people started judging what is right and what is wrong. Has any proof been given for any of the allegations made against me till now? I will say that if I am wrong as is being said then proof of that should be given, the rest of the things will be in the video tomorrow. I am so confident that God will not let the truth be hidden. If I am wrong then I am ready for the punishment and if I am right then justice will be given to me by those people who have been abusing me and my parents till now).”
Brother Kalam Ink claims Anurag Dobhal filed ‘fake case’ against parents, hit wife Ritika: ‘He does it for views’|
He filed a fake case: Anurag’s brother
Earlier, Kalam Ink had accused Anurag of posting emotional videos and targeting his parents just to gain views. He also accused Anurag of pulling off the stunt after losing a legal case against his parents. “Also my message to all my fans — in sab me mat pado. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this shit ass video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing,” Kalam had earlier written in his Instagram Stories.
In a video released earlier, Anurag spoke about the tough time he has been going through and said, “Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression.” Meanwhile, many celebrities including Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Rajat Dalal, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Mr Faisu, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula have come out in support of Anurag.
