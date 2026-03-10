UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back, vows legal action over ’emotional’ car crash drama: ‘I have proof’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, crashed his car on the Delhi–Dehradun highway on Saturday night after accusing his family members of mental harassment and torture. The YouTuber was admitted to a hospital after the crash and was placed in the ICU. Now, his brother Atul Dobhal, who is known by his creative name Kalam Ink, has hit back at Anurag’s allegations. He also declared that he will soon release a video clarifying all the allegations Anurag made against their parents, him and his fiancee.

Anurag’s brother hits back at YouTuber’s allegations

He wrote in a post, “Posting a video tomorrow with every proof. Things that has happened to me and my family. Me do din se islye chup tha kyu ki i have a family to take care of My dad suffered a lot And so did my mom Mujhe nahi pata ki ye waqt mere maaa baap kaise kaatege So before its too late I really need to bring truth out once again And i am taking this legally too Or mujhe bharat ke kanoon pe pura bharosa hai Jo sach hoga wo saaamne to aaake hi rahega Baat yaha sach ki hai Or sach ke liye agar mujhe kisi bhi hadh tak jana pade me jaunga … (I was silent for two days because I have a family to take care of. My dad suffered a lot and so did my mom. I don’t know how my parents will handle this time so before it’s too late, I really need to bring the truth out once again and I am taking this legally too and I have full faith in the legal system of India whatever is the truth will come out in front here. It is a matter of truth and for the truth if I have to go to any extent, I will go…)”