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Udta Teer trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana forgets he is a Pakistani ‘jasoos’ in this spy comedy
Udta Teer trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy with amnesia who ends up fighting for India in this spy action comedy.
Udta Teer trailer: “These Indians keep sending their spies to Pakistan one after the other. But now, it’s our turn. Finally, a spy from Pakistan will infiltrate India,” we hear one of the characters say. Hold on, is this the Pakistani version of Dhurandhar?! No, but yes, in a way. Because this is the story of a “Pakistani jasoos bana Hindustani deshbhakt. (Pakistani spy turns into an Indian nationalist.)”
What is Udta Teer about?
Thus begins the trailer for debutant director Aakash Kaushik’s Udta Teer, where a Pakistani spy (Ayushmann Khurrana) loses his memory in a mishap and starts believing he is an Indian. As he embraces this new “truth,” those around him in India begin feeding him additional “information.” “Your parents were martyred by Pakistani terrorists,” Sara Ali Khan’s character tells him.
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As the trailer progresses, we see him join the counter-terrorism squad and realise his life’s “true mission”: to protect his country, India! The promotional video adds that the spy action-comedy will depict “deshbhakti (patriotism) like never before,” giving the sub-genre a unique spin.
‘You are not Gadar’s Tara Singh!’
“Pakistan’s deadliest spy has become its biggest nightmare,” the trailer further states.
As Ayushmann continues his hunt for Bilal Ahmed, one of his counter-terrorism squad colleagues loses his cool and screams at him that he is, in fact, Bilal Ahmed! “Is this Gadar? Border? You think you are Sunny Deol now? You are not Tara Singh (Sunny); you are Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri)!”
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The movie also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Smita Tambe, and the late Mukul Dev in key roles.
Udta Teer features music by Sachin Jigar, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, cinematography by Harshvir Oberai, and editing by Prerna Saigal. Produced jointly by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain, the movie will hit theatres worldwide on Friday, October 9.
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