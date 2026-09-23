Udta Teer trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana forgets he is a Pakistani ‘jasoos’ in this spy comedy

Udta Teer trailer: “These Indians keep sending their spies to Pakistan one after the other. But now, it’s our turn. Finally, a spy from Pakistan will infiltrate India,” we hear one of the characters say. Hold on, is this the Pakistani version of Dhurandhar?! No, but yes, in a way. Because this is the story of a “Pakistani jasoos bana Hindustani deshbhakt. (Pakistani spy turns into an Indian nationalist.)”

What is Udta Teer about?

Thus begins the trailer for debutant director Aakash Kaushik’s Udta Teer, where a Pakistani spy (Ayushmann Khurrana) loses his memory in a mishap and starts believing he is an Indian. As he embraces this new “truth,” those around him in India begin feeding him additional “information.” “Your parents were martyred by Pakistani terrorists,” Sara Ali Khan’s character tells him.