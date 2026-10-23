Udta Teer Review and Release Live Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan film finally hits theatres

Udta Teer Review and Release Live Updates: The Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film hit theatres on October 23.

Udta Teer Review and Release Live Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer has finally hit theatres. The spy-comedy drama, which marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, has generated limited buzz on social media, with its advance booking figures also suggesting a lukewarm response from audiences.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Udta Teer has registered advance booking collections of Rs 2.59 crore for its opening day. With reviews expected to come in soon, Udta Teer is projected to earn Rs 3-5 crore net on its opening day.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, ahead of its release, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Udta Teer has been denied permission for theatrical release in Nepal. According to Nepal-based news website Onlinekhabar, the ministry informed the film’s distributor, National Cine Group, of the decision through an official letter. The letter stated that Nepal’s Central Film Censor Board found the film’s content to be in violation of the restrictions outlined under Section 8(3) of the National Cinema (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026. As a result, Udta Teer will not be released in Nepal. ALSO READ | Real Kashmir Football Club: Vishakha Singh on financial blows before International Emmy nod Udta Teer follows Bilal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after a blast and starts to think of himself as an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. Sara Ali Khan plays the role of another officer who doesn’t know about his real identity. Sara and Ayushmann are reuniting in Udta Teer after featuring together in the 2026 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theatres on October 9, but the makers postponed it to get a cleaner release window. Live Updates

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