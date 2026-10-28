Udta Teer box office day 5: Ayushmann-Sara film earns Rs 38 cr; beats Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli

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Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan‘s spy comedy Udta Teer has collected Rs 26 crore net in India after five days in theatres. The film has surpassed the domestic collections of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli in the latest figures, but its weekday earnings remain below its opening weekend peak.
Released on October 23, Udta Teer has collected Rs 31.03 crore gross in India, according to the Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 38.78 crore, including Rs 7.75 crore from overseas markets.
On Day 5, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India across 5,854 shows. Its collections have fallen since the opening weekend, when it recorded its highest single-day earnings.
Udta Teer box office collection Day 5
Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore on Friday. Its collection increased to Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday before reaching Rs 8.20 crore on Sunday. The film then saw a drop on Monday, collecting Rs 3.20 crore. On Tuesday, Day 5, it earned Rs 3.25 crore, showing a slight improvement over the previous day.
The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 26 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 31.03 crore. Overseas, it earned Rs 1 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 38.78 crore.
An estimated 2,69,046 tickets were sold on Day 5, taking the total number of tickets sold during its run to 13,14,464.
Udta Teer beats Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli
In terms of total India net collections, Udta Teer has moved ahead of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli.
Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao as special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, collected Rs 45 lakh net on Day 12. Its total India net collection reached Rs 21 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 24.98 crore. The film earned Rs 5 lakh overseas on the day, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 27.93 crore.
Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, collected Rs 35 lakh net on Day 12. Its total India net collection reached Rs 25.30 crore, with an India gross of Rs 30.02 crore. Including Rs 3.20 crore from overseas markets, the film’s worldwide gross stood at Rs 33.22 crore.
With Rs 26 crore in India net collections and a worldwide gross of Rs 38.78 crore, Udta Teer is ahead of both films. However, its performance over the coming days will determine how well it can sustain its box office run.
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Jailer 2 box office collection Day 13
Meanwhile, Jailer 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office. The Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 13 across 10,664 shows. Its total India net collection reached Rs 415.65 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 486.50 crore.
The film earned another Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 257.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 744 crore.
On Day 13, Jailer 2 earned more than twice what Udta Teer collected on Day 5.
What is Udta Teer about?
Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Brijendra Kala.
In Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory. His memory loss leads to confusion over his identity and mission, setting off a series of comic situations involving espionage and mistaken identities. Sara Ali Khan plays Yamini, who works at India’s Ministry of Defence.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film combines comedy with elements of a spy thriller.