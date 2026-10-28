Udta Teer box office day 5: Ayushmann-Sara film earns Rs 38 cr; beats Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan‘s spy comedy Udta Teer has collected Rs 26 crore net in India after five days in theatres. The film has surpassed the domestic collections of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Nayyi Navelli in the latest figures, but its weekday earnings remain below its opening weekend peak.

Released on October 23, Udta Teer has collected Rs 31.03 crore gross in India, according to the Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 38.78 crore, including Rs 7.75 crore from overseas markets.

On Day 5, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India across 5,854 shows. Its collections have fallen since the opening weekend, when it recorded its highest single-day earnings.