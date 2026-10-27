Udta Teer box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 33.8 cr worldwide, sees 61.6% drop

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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite an uptick in earnings over the weekend, director Aakash Kaushik’s spy comedy Udta Teer failed the crucial first-Monday test, managing to mint only Rs 3.15 crore. It also registered the lowest first-Monday collection for an Ayushmann Khurrana-headlined film in three years.
Udta Teer box office collection day 4 breakdown
On Monday, Udta Teer recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 3.15 crore across 5,805 shows, marking a 61.6 per cent drop from Sunday’s Rs 8.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 22.70 crore. The spy comedy has grossed Rs 33.87 crore worldwide thus far.
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During the day, Udta Teer witnessed an overall occupancy of 16.25 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with 6.69 per cent occupancy, the rate fluctuated throughout the day, standing at 18.15 per cent in the afternoon, 15.31 per cent in the evening, and 20.62 per cent during night screenings.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s lowest Monday in 3 years
This also marked Ayushmann Khurrana’s lowest first-Monday collection in three years. While director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 (2023) minted Rs 5.42 crore on its first Monday, Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma (2025) collected Rs 4.30 crore, and Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (2026) eked out Rs 3.25 crore on the corresponding day. However, Udta Teer has fared better than director Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero (Rs 95 lakh), which grossed just Rs 16.85 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 30 crore.
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The spy comedy has also outperformed director Balaji Mohan’s Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli (Rs 2.65 crore) and Avinash Arun’s Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam (Rs 2 crore), its current box-office competitors.
Udta Teer vs Jailer 2
However, with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 continuing its triumphant run, earning Rs 9.45 crore on Monday, Udta Teer is unlikely to pick up momentum now, especially since its reviews have been largely mixed so far.
Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Ram Kapoor, and Rahul Bose in key roles, the spy comedy is co-produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Guneet Monga Kapoor.