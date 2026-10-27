Udta Teer box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 33.8 cr worldwide, sees 61.6% drop

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite an uptick in earnings over the weekend, director Aakash Kaushik’s spy comedy Udta Teer failed the crucial first-Monday test, managing to mint only Rs 3.15 crore. It also registered the lowest first-Monday collection for an Ayushmann Khurrana-headlined film in three years.

Udta Teer box office collection day 4 breakdown

On Monday, Udta Teer recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 3.15 crore across 5,805 shows, marking a 61.6 per cent drop from Sunday’s Rs 8.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 22.70 crore. The spy comedy has grossed Rs 33.87 crore worldwide thus far.

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