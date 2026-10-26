Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 19 cr, less than 25% of Thamma

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Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Aakash Kaushik’s spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, managed to score an opening weekend higher than that of their last release together earlier this year — Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. But it ranks quite low on the list of highest-grossing opening weekends of Ayushmann in his 14-year-career so far. After three days, the film has earned Rs 23.08 crore gross and Rs 19.45 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 27.58 crore worldwide.
Udta Teer opening weekend
On its first Sunday (day 3), Udta Teer collected Rs 8.10 crore from 6265 screens, a minor 11.7% rise from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 7.25 crore from 6164 screens. That, in turn, was a massive leap of 78% from its opening day collection of Rs 4.10 crore from 6265 screens this past Friday. Thus, the opening weekend of the film stands at Rs 19.45 crore.
Udta Teer added another Rs 1.75 crore overseas on Sunday, thus increasing its total international earnings to Rs 4.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. Though the total opening weekend of Rs 27.58 crore at the worldwide box office is lower than expected, it seems to be higher than what it would’ve been had the film stuck to its original release date of October 9.
The makers — Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment — chose to delay the film by a couple of weeks after witnessing the massive opening day collection of Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, which released a week earlier on October 2. Though Udta Teer released along with four other Bollywood films this past Friday, it emerged as the highest grossing one through the weekend.
Udta Teer less than 1/4th of Thamma
However, Udta Teer is not even a patch on Ayushmann’s highest grossing opening weekend at the domestic box office yet. Last year, Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Thamma opened to Rs 86.89 crore gross after its Diwali opening weekend, allowing Ayushmann to score the biggest opening of his career. Udta Teer has managed to score Rs 19.45 crore, less than one-fourth of that, within the same period.
The opening weekend of Udta Teer at the domestic box office is also lower than that of other Ayushmann hits like Raaj Shaandilyaa’s 2019 comedy Dream Girl (Rs 44.57 crore) and its 2023 sequel Dream Girl 2 (Rs 40.71 crore), Amit R Sharma’s 2018 family comedy Badhaai Ho (Rs 46 crore), Amar Kaushik’s 2019 coming-of-age comedy Bala (Rs 43.95 crore), Hitesh Kewalya’s 2020 family comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs 32.66 crore), and Anubhav Sinha’s 2019 cop thriller Article 17 (Rs 20.04 crore).
But after surpassing the opening weekend of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 17.15 crore) at the domestic box office, Udta Teer has emerged as the eighth highest grossing opening weekend of Ayushmann’s career yet. He has another film up for release next month — Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, co-starring Sharvari, which is slated to release in cinemas on November 27.
Also Read — Udta Teer box office collection day 2: Highlights
Udta Teer has another 10 days to optimize its box office run, given no new tentpole Hindi film is releasing all the way till November 5, when Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hits the cinemas. Also starring Rahul Bose and Mukul Dev among others, Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy who suffers memory loss and begins assuming he’s an Indian patriot.