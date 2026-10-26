Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 19 cr, less than 25% of Thamma

Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Aakash Kaushik’s spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, managed to score an opening weekend higher than that of their last release together earlier this year — Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. But it ranks quite low on the list of highest-grossing opening weekends of Ayushmann in his 14-year-career so far. After three days, the film has earned Rs 23.08 crore gross and Rs 19.45 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 27.58 crore worldwide.

Udta Teer opening weekend

On its first Sunday (day 3), Udta Teer collected Rs 8.10 crore from 6265 screens, a minor 11.7% rise from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 7.25 crore from 6164 screens. That, in turn, was a massive leap of 78% from its opening day collection of Rs 4.10 crore from 6265 screens this past Friday. Thus, the opening weekend of the film stands at Rs 19.45 crore.