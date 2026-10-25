Udta Teer box office collection day 2 live updates: Ayushmann’s spy comedy sees 76.8% jump

Udta Teer box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sees a 78% surge.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Aakash Kaushik’s spy comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, may have opened lower than expected, but it witnessed a massive surge in earnings on its first Saturday. After two days, the film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, has earned Rs 13.53 crore gross and Rs 11.35 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 16.28 crore worldwide.

Udta Teer box office collection

On its first Saturday (day 2), Udta Teer collected Rs 7.25 crore from 6164 screens, a 76.8% increase from its opening day earnings of Rs 4.10 crore from 6265 screens. Despite the reduction in the number of screens, the film has cashed in on the weekend holiday to make a case for a decent opening weekend. If the film sustains its momentum and sees another surge in collections on its first Sunday (day 3), it could rank among the five highest-grossing opening weekends of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career.

Story continues below this ad Where does Udta Teer’s opening day rank in Ayushmann Khurrana’s filmography? Udta Teer couldn’t make it to Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 5 opening-day domestic box office collections owing to its low advance booking. It sold 41,746 tickets before release, earning Rs 1.12 crore gross, and Rs 2.59 crore including block booking. Since the film depended on spot bookings to bump up its opening day collection, it could manage only Rs 4.10 crore on Friday, as per Sacnilk. As a result, Udta Teer managed to secure only the eighth spot on the list of Ayushmann’s highest opening-day grossers at the domestic box office. It scored above his first release of this year — Mudassar Aziz’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 3.85 crore) and Anubhuti Kashyap’s 2022 medical comedy Doctor G (Rs 3.50 crore), which are now on the ninth and 10th spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Udta Teer emerged as the biggest opening amid a string of Bollywood releases this past Friday, including Kaushal Oza’s children’s film Little Thomas, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal; Anuj Saini’s rom-com Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, starring six newcomers; and Karan Rawal’s romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Also Read — ‘He wanted Rs 1 crore’: Nurse reveals chilling details of Saif Ali Khan attack Udta Teer was initially scheduled to release on October 9, but the makers chose to push it by a couple of weeks, given the box office momentum of Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, which released on October 2. This gives it another 12 days to optimise its performance, before the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, on November 5. Live Updates Oct 25, 2026 01:20 PM IST Udta Teer box office collection Day 2: Film earns Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has reported a strong Saturday for Udta Teer, with the film earning Rs 7.25 crore net and Rs 8.70 crore gross on Day 2. He posted, "Saturday surge for Udta Teer! Day 2 delivers ₹7.25 crore net and ₹8.70 crore gross, registering a massive 77% growth! Positive word of mouth and audience appreciation are translating into bigger footfalls. Strong momentum heading into Sunday! Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment." Oct 25, 2026 01:00 PM IST Udta Teer box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's film heads for Rs 19-20 crore opening weekend Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to X and wrote, "Udta Teer witnesses BIG GROWTH of more than 75% on Saturday over Friday! Positive word of mouth has come into play, resulting in a bigger than usual Saturday jump. The film is now on course to close its opening weekend on a respectable note, with ₹19–20 Cr nett expected. Day 1: ₹4.10 Cr Day 2:₹7.25 Cr Total: ₹ 11.35 Cr nett." Oct 25, 2026 12:50 PM IST Udta Teer collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film earns Rs 1.12 cr as of 12 pm on Sunday Trade site Sacnilk shared that Udta Teer has collected Rs 1.12 crore net in India as of 12 pm on Sunday. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 12.47 crore and India gross collection to Rs 14.85 crore. Oct 25, 2026 12:42 PM IST Udta Teer box office collection: Film sees 76.83% jump on Saturday, earns Rs 11.35 crore in two days Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh has reported a strong jump in Udta Teer’s box office collections on Saturday. He shared via X, "Udta Teer springs a wonderful surprise, witnessing a solid 76.83% jump on Saturday... The major multiplexes across urban centres have been recording strong occupancies, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday. While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond Mumbai... Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai reported solid footfalls. The film now needs to sustain this momentum through the weekdays to post a respectable Week 1 total. Udta Teer [Week 1] Fri 4.10 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.35 cr. Official Nett BOC | #india biz | #boxoffice."

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