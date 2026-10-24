Udta Teer box office day 1: Ayushmann starrer earns half of Vvaan, mints Rs 4.83 crore

Udta Teer box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy Udta Teer has opened to a modest Rs 4.10 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day across 6,265 shows, adding up to Rs 4.83 crore gross collections. The number, while not a disaster for a mid-budget Hindi film, falls short of both Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous 2026 releases

The most immediate point of comparison is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. That film opened at Rs 9.10 crore net in India, which was almost twice of Udta Teer.