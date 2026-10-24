Udta Teer box office day 1: Ayushmann starrer earns half of Vvaan, mints Rs 4.83 crore

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Udta Teer box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy Udta Teer has opened to a modest Rs 4.10 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day across 6,265 shows, adding up to Rs 4.83 crore gross collections. The number, while not a disaster for a mid-budget Hindi film, falls short of both Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous 2026 releases
The most immediate point of comparison is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. That film opened at Rs 9.10 crore net in India, which was almost twice of Udta Teer.
Before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ayushmann Khurrana acted in Thamma, the horror comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan that released during the Diwali window. Thamma opened at Rs 24 crore across 14,298 shows, a number nearly six times Udta Teer’s Day 1, though that comparison is somewhat unfair given the Diwali advantage and the fact that the film was part of Vijan’s established horror comedy universe that includes Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. Thamma’s collections declined sharply after the initial festive rush, but the film still managed to earn Rs 187.59 crore at the box office, making it a solid commercial performer.
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Ayushmann has another release next month, Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Sharwari.
About Udta Teer
Udta Teer marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s second association following Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Interestingly, Udta Teer was shot before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do but was released later. This film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and features an ensemble cast led by Ayushmann and Sara. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.